Giants Team Captains Announced; Monday Injury Report

SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Obviously, today is a little bit of a bonus day for us in terms of prep of a normal game week,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “We’ll obviously start prepping some on Denver. There will (also) be a lot of New York Giants stuff we’ve got to focus on. We have a number of new players who have joined our team with the weekend we just had being dead period rules. There’s a lot of guys that haven’t had a lot of experience with things we’re doing, so today is important to get guys caught up vocabulary-wise, just get them on our alphabet, understand what we’re saying going out there, give them a chance going into next weekend to see if they can compete and get into the game.”

CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remains on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. In the limited portion of practice that is open to the media, TE Evan Engram (calf), TE Kaden Smith (unknown), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (ankle) did not participate in drills with the rest of the team.

“We’re going to check with the trainers (on Engram),” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “He did some stuff this weekend. Sounds like he’s progressing in the right direction. We’ll see in terms of what his load this week is going to be, we’ll see where he’s going to be as far as practice today. That could be anything from nothing to individuals to see if we can progress past that.”

TEAM CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED…

The New York Giants have announced their team captains for the 2021 NFL season:

Offense: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, OC Nick Gates

Defense: LB Blake Martinez, S Logan Ryan, S Jabrill Peppers

Special Teams: PK Graham Gano

Barkley is a third-year captain; Jones, Martinez, and Peppers were selected for a second season; and Gates, Ryan, and Gano received the honor for the first time.

“To me, the important thing for a captain is they’ve got to set the tone for the team in how they work, how they perform, and also how to put the team first,” Head Coach Joe Judge said. “They have to be the example of the most unselfish players on the team. The other important role for captains in any locker room is they’ve got to be the voice of the team directly to the head coach. So, if there’s an issue, or if there’s something that needs to be addressed, they’ve got to be someone who the team trusts to speak for them on their behalf and make sure that the issue is getting addressed. It’s important that these guys are good players who put the team first, and also have good communication as well and are not afraid to speak their mind.

“They’re players who demonstrate on a daily basis how they put the team first. They’re obviously good players and they’ve earned the respect of their teammates.”

MORE PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed tight end Ryan Izzo to the Practice Squad and terminated the Practice Squad contract of wide receiver Damion Willis.



The 25-year old, 6’5”, 255-pound Izzo was originally drafted in the 7th-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Patriots. The Patriots traded him to the Houston Texans in March 2021. The Texans waived him on August 31. Izzo played in 18 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2019-2020, with 16 starts. Izzo has 19 career receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.