Wednesday Giants Injury Report; Team Roster Moves

SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“The main focus on Monday was really on the New York Giants, touching base with things we did earlier in the season, some schemes going forward, some personnel looks,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Today will be a padded day for us getting after it, some up-tempo, really get working together as a team.”

NT Austin Johnson (illness), LB Cam Brown (hamstring), and S Nate Ebner (quad) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), TE Evan Engram (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee), and S Logan Ryan (hamstring) were limited in practice.

GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

As expected, the New York Giants have placed offensive lineman Nick Gates (broken left leg) on Injured Reserve. Gates will miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season.

The team has also signed center Jonotthan Harrison, offensive tackle Foster Sarell, and safety Steven Parker to the Practice Squad.

The Giants signed Harrison to a reserve/future contract in January 2021, but cut him in late August. The 30-year old, 6’4”, 300-pound Harrison was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as undrafted rookie free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Colts (2014-2016), New York Jets (2017-2019), and Buffalo Bills (2020). Harrison has played in 84 regular-season games with 42 starts.

The 23-year old, 6’6”, 322-pound Sarell was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Ravens waived him in late August. He spent a few days on the Ravens’ Practice Squad in September.

The 26-year old, 6’1”, 210-pound Parker was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Los Angeles Rams after the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Rams (2018-2019), Miami Dolphins (2019-2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), and Dallas Cowboys (2020). Parker has played in 22 regular-season games.

To make room for these players, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contracts of running back Dexter Williams and tight end Ryan Izzo. The Las Vegas Raiders signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton off of the Giants’ Practice Squad.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday afternoon (12:30-2:30PM). The coordinators, position coaches, and select players will also address the media. Former QB Eli Manning will also address the media regarding his pending entry into the team’s “Ring of Honor.”