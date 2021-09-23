Thursday Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants announced that OG Shane Lemieux, who is currently on Injured Reserve, underwent knee surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Although unlikely, Head Coach Joe Judge did not rule out Lemieux returning to the 53-man roster this season.

Judge was asked if the leg fracture suffered by OC/OG Nick Gates was career-threatening. “I’d be lying, from my perspective, if I said no,” Judge said. “I know there are some comparisons, but they are all different. I know he is receiving the best medical care possible, here, elsewhere, wherever it may be, so we’re confident he’ll be able to come back.”

LB Cam Brown (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), TE Evan Engram (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee), NT Austin Johnson (illness), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), and S Nate Ebner (quad) were limited in practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

ELI MANNING ADDRESSES THE MEDIA…

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning addressed the media on Thursday in advance of his induction into the team’s “Ring of Honor.” The video is available at Giants.com.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.