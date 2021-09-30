Thursday Giants Injury Update; Coordinators Address the Media

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), and OG Ben Bredeson (hand).

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (knee), FB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (elbow), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (quad), and LS Casey Kreiter (knee).

GIANTS SIGN TACKLE TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed OT Isaiah Wilson to the Practice Squad. The 22-year old, 6’7”, 330-pound Wilson was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Wilson played in only one game as a rookie, missing time on the Reserve/COVID-19 List until October, being suspended for one game for violating team rules, and then being placed on the Reserve Non-Football Illness List due to what the team termed as “personal issues.” Wilson was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a 7th-round pick in March 2021 but was waived three days later after showing up late for his team physical and missing two workouts. Wilson has also been arrested twice since 2020, including DUI and drug charges, as well as running from the police.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.