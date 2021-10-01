Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Ben Bredeson Will Not Play Against Saints

OCTOBER 1, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), and OG Ben Bredeson (hand). All three players have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (knee), FB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), TE Kaden Smith (knee), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (elbow), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (quad), and LS Casey Kreiter (knee).

Smith, Crowder, Crossen, and Ebner are are officially “questionable” for the game.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.