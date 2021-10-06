11 Giants on Wednesday’s Injury Report

OCTOBER 6, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light, walk-thru practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were LT Andrew Thomas (foot), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee), DE Leonard Williams (knee), and S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring).

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (groin), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), and S Nate Ebner (quad).

WR C.J. Board (clavicle) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed CB Ka’dar Hollman to the Practice Squad. The 27-year old, 6’0”, 196-pound Hollman was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Hollman has spent time with the Packers (2019-2021), Houston Texans (2021), and New Orleans Saints (2021). He has played in 18 regular season games with one start.

The Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of OG Sam Jones. The Giants also terminated the Practice Squad contract of S Steven Parker on Tuesday, but re-signed him to the Practice Squad today.



DANIEL JONES NAMED “NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

QB Daniel Jones has been named “NFC Offensive Player of the Week” for his performance against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. In that game, Jones led the Giants in a come-from-behind victory as the team scored 17 unanswered points late in the 4th quarter and overtime to win 27-21. Jones completed 28-of-40 passes for a career-high 402 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception for a passer rating of 108.5. He also rushed the ball four times for 27 yards and ran for a 2-point conversion.

Jones also won this award in his first start as a rookie in Week 3 of the 2019 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

