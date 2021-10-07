Thursday Giants Injury Update; Coordinators Address the Media

OCTOBER 7, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), and S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring).

Limited in practice were LT Andrew Thomas (foot), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), DE Leonard Williams (knee), and S Nate Ebner (quad).

RB Saquon Barkley (knee), WR Kenny Golladay (groin), and WR C.J. Board (clavicle) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:30AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.