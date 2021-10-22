Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney Out

OCTOBER 21, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle). All three have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Limited in practice were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring), TE Evan Engram (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee), OG Ben Bredeson (hand), NT Danny Shelton (pectoral), and CB Sam Beal (hamstring).

Shelton is “doubtful” for the game; Shepard, Slayton, Ross, and Engram are “questionable” for the game. Bredeson, Smith, and Beal are expected to play.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.