Jabrill Peppers Done for the Season with Ruptured ACL

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that safety Jabrill Peppers has been placed on Injured Reserve with two significant right-leg injuries, including a ruptured ACL and a high ankle sprain. His season is over. Peppers suffered the injuries in the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. This season, Peppers played in six games, with five starts, and 58 percent of all defensive snaps. He finished with 30 tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.

To fill that roster vacancy, the team signed safety J.R. Reed off of the Practice Squad of the Los Angeles Rams. The 25-year old, 6’1”, 194-pound Reed was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jaguars waived him in September 2020. Reed was then signed by the Rams, where he spent time on both their Practice Squad and 53-man roster. Reed has played in eight regular-season games, including one this year.

In other moves, the Giants have waived wide receiver David Sills and cornerback Josh Jackson from the 53-man roster, and terminated the Practice Squad contract of defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.

Sills was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021 and then the 53-man roster in October. The 6’3”, 211-pound Sills was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Giants signed Sills to the Practice Squad in September 2019 after he was cut by the Bills. The Giants then signed him to the 53-man roster in mid-December 2019. He did not play in a game however. Sills was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve in early September 2020 with a broken right foot.

The Giants acquired Jackson by trade from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for cornerback Isaac Yiadom. The 6’0”, 196-pound Jackson was drafted in the 2nd-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. In three seasons with the Packers, Jackson played in 42 regular-season games with 15 starts, including five in 2020.

Hamilton was signed to the Practice Squad in October 2021. The 6’3”, 315-pound Hamilton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New England Patriots after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Patriots (2016), New Orleans Saints (2017-2018), Giants (2018), Carolina Panthers (2019-2020), and Tennessee Titans (2021). The Titans waived him in October 2021. Hamilton has played in nine regular-season games with one start.