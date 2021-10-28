Barkley, Golladay, and Toney Still Not Practicing

OCTOBER 28, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and S Nate Ebner (ankle).

Limited in practice were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), TE Evan Engram (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee), and NT Danny Shelton (pectoral).

GIANTS RE-SIGN DAVID SILLS TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver David Sills to the team’s Practice Squad. Sills was added to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad last week. The team waived him from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.