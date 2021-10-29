Kadarius Toney Returns to Practice

OCTOBER 28, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), LB Carter Coughlin (ankle), and S Nate Ebner (ankle).

Limited in practice were WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), TE Evan Engram (calf), TE Kaden Smith (knee), and NT Danny Shelton (pectoral).

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Saturday. Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.