Wednesday’s New York Giants Injury Report

NOVEMBER 3, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Three players did not practice due to testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), OG/OC Matt Skura, and S Xavier McKinney. All three players will be tested again to determine whether or not these were false positive results.

The team also revealed that 13 members of the organization had tested positive for COVID on Tuesday, but apparently 12 of those results were false positives. Only Running Backs Coach Burton Burns tested positive twice. He is currently under quarantine away from the team.

Per the Giants’ press release: “Vaccinated players and coaches who test positive but are asymptomatic can rejoin their team after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 remain in effect. The player is isolated for 10 days and is permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic.”

Also not practicing were WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), WR Dante Pettis (shoulder), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and S Nate Ebner (ankle).

Limited in practice were WR Kadarius Toney (thumb) and TE Kaden Smith (knee).

GIANTS ADD TWO WIDE RECEIVERS TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The Giants have re-signed wide receiver Alex Bachman and signed wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper to the Practice Squad.

Bachman was waived with an injury settlement in early September. The 6’0”, 190-pound Bachman was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Los Angeles Rams after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Rams cut him before the season started and the Giants signed him to their Practice Squad in November 2019. Bachman also spent two stints on the team’s Practice Squad in 2020.

The 26-year old, 5’11”, 207-pound Cooper was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He has spent time with the Rams (2016-2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018-2019), Cincinnati Bengals (2019), Carolina Panthers (2020), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021). Overall, Cooper has played in 62 regular-season games with nine starts. He has accrued just 55 catches for 506 yards and one touchdown as a receiver. He has also returned 82 punts, averaging 8.9 yards per return and 104 kickoffs, averaging 24.3 yards per return.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.