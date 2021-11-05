Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard Out, Dante Pettis Placed on IR

NOVEMBER 5, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

RB Saquon Barkley and S Xavier McKinney have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List as it was deemed that both had falsely tested positive for COVID earlier in the week. Thirteen other members of the franchise also falsely tested positive (12 unidentified and OG/OC Matt Skura) and were previously cleared. Only Running Back Coach Burton Burns is currently being treated as COVID positive. Burns will miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

RB Gary Brightwell remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but he may also be cleared as early as Saturday.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (COVID protocol), WR Sterling Shepard (quad), WR Dante Pettis (shoulder/placed on Injured Reserve), LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), and S Nate Ebner (ankle).

Barkley, Shepard, Pettis, Carter, and Ebner have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brightwell is “questionable” for the game.

Regarding Barkley, Head Coach Joe Judge said before practice, “He’s been out of the building the last couple of days (due to the false COVID test). We haven’t had the chance to see where he’s progressed to and where he’s at physically, so they’re going to take a look at him and move him around and then we’ll see if he can progress and practice with us.”

Limited in practice were WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (thumb), WR John Ross (quad), and TE Kaden Smith (knee).

Golladay and Ross are “questionable” for the game while Toney and Smith are expected to play.

TE Kyle Rudolph (personal day on Thursday), OG/OC Matt Skura (cleared COVID protocol) and S Xavier McKinney (cleared COVID protocol) fully practiced. All three will play on Sunday.

ROSTER MOVES, INCLUDING DANTE PETTIS TO IR…

In addition to activating RB Saquon Barkley and S Xavier McKinney from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, the Giants placed wide receiver Dante Pettis on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury that he suffered during Monday’s game.

The Giants also re-signed RB Dexter Williams to the Practice Squad and terminated the Practice Squad contract of TE Jake Hausmann. The 5’11, 212-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 6th-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. In two seasons with the Packers, Williams played in seven regular-season games with no starts. He has seven career rushing attempts for 19 yards. The Packers waived him in late August. The Giants then signed him to their Practice Squad in early September but terminated his contract three weeks later.

