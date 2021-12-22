NO OFFICIAL DECISION ON WHO WILL START AT QUARTERBACK…

As expected, Head Coach Joe Judge is holding his cards close to his vest and the team has yet to announce if Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daniel Jones was placed on Injured Reserve with a neck injury on Monday. His season is over.

“We’re going to watch the guys practice throughout the week, and we’ll see where they are at the end of the week,” Judge said. “I wouldn’t expect any announcement until maybe the end of the week at the earliest.”

Glennon has struggled since taking over for Jones. He is 0-3 as a starter in the last three contests, and is coming off a 3-interception game against the Dallas Cowboys. Fromm, who the Giants signed off of the Practice Squad of the Buffalo Bills at the end of November, saw his first action last week with under four minutes to play in the game.

“We’ve seen more of Mike than Jake,” said Judge. “Jake’s been new to the offense. We saw a little bit of Jake in the game the other day. I said the other day, there’s a drastic difference between starting an NFL game and just coming in at the end, so there’s a lot of things you’re going to see structurally, defensively, the situations in the game that pop up. Playing the entire game is a lot different than coming in at the end of the game and just playing a snapshot for us as a team to see. Both guys have worked hard, both guys have done very good things for the team. I’m pleased with the way both guys showed some leadership with the groups around them. We’re going to watch them go through, watch them run the offense, prepare for it and we’ll make our decision at the end of the week.”

DECEMBER 22, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light, walk-thru practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not on the official injury list, but also not practicing due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List were WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, LB Cam Brown, LB Oshane Ximines, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Keion Crossen, and S J.R. Reed. Practice Squad player S Natrell Jamerson also remains on the list.

Not practicing were RB Gary Brightwell (neck) and OG Ben Bredeson (ankle).

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (ankle), NT Austin Johnson (foot), and DL Leonard Williams (triceps).

ROSTER MOVE…

On Tuesday, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of TE Jake Hausmann.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday. The coordinators, one offensive assistant, and select players will also address the media.