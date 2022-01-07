Kadarius Toney Out Again; Will Hernandez Questionable

JANUARY 7, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants practiced on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were QB Mike Glennon (wrist), WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), and WR John Ross (knee). All three have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/COVID ramp up), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder), OG Will Hernandez (ankle), NT Austin Johnson (foot), and LB Lorenzo Carter (illness).

Gillaspia, Johnson, and Hernandez are “questionable” for the game.

DL Dexter Lawrence (personal/COVID ramp up), NT Danny Shelton (COVID ramp up), and OT Korey Cunningham (COVID ramp up) fully practiced.

