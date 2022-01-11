Joe Judge Fired

The New York Giants officially announced on Tuesday that they have fired Head Coach Joe Judge, who compiled a 10-23 record in his two seasons with the franchise. Yesterday, the team also announced that General Manager Dave Gettleman had “retired.”

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team President/CEO John Mara in a prepared statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

Not counting Steve Spagnuolo, who served as interim head coach for four games in 2017, the Giants have fired four head coaches since January 2016, including Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, and now Joe Judge.