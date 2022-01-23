Giants Interview Lou Anarumo; Dan Quinn Next on Deck

In a somewhat surprising move, the New York Giants interviewed Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo on Sunday for the team’s head coaching vacancy. The interview was conducted virtually by new General Manager Joe Schoen, team President/CEO John Mara, and team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch.

The 55-year old Anarumo has served as the defensive coordinator of the Bengals since 2019. The Bengals finished 18th in yards allowed and 17th in points allowed on defense in 2021.

Ironically, before joining the Bengals, Anarumo was the defensive backs coach of the Giants under Head Coach Pat Shurmur in 2018. Besides his previous connection with the Giants, Anarumo was with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2017 as defensive backs coach when Schoen was with Miami in their front office.

The Giants will also interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn in person on Monday. The 51-year old Quinn has drawn interest from six NFL teams with head coaching vacancies. Before joining the Cowboys in 2021, the 51-year old Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020. His teams were 43-42 in the regular season and 3-2 in the post-season. In the 2016 season, his Falcons reached the Super Bowl, but lost to the New England Patriots in overtime.

The Giants interviewed Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday night and Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday morning. Both interviews were conducted virtually in advance of the Bills’ playoff game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team will reportedly interview Patrick Graham. Graham has served as the team’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons under Joe Judge, who was fired earlier this month.

The Giants are also believed to be interested i Brian Flores, who was last the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.