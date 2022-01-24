SECOND INTERVIEW FOR BRIAN DABOLL; DAN QUINN INTERVIEW COMPLETED…

The New York Giants will interview Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll for Giants’ head coaching vacancy for a second time on Tuesday at the team’s facilities. The first interview was held virtually last Friday night in advance of the Bills’ playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Daboll is perceived by many in the media as a favorite to land the job given his relationship with new General Manager Joe Schoen, who served as assistant general manager of the Bills for the past five seasons.

Thus far, the interviews have been conducted by Schoen, team President/CEO John Mara, and team Chairman/Executive Vice President Steve Tisch.

The Giants officially confirmed that they interviewed Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn in person on Monday. Before joining the Cowboys in 2021, the 51-year old Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020.

The other candidates who the Giants have interviewed include Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo, who the team interviewed virtually on Sunday, and Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier, who the team interviewed virtually on Saturday morning.

The team will reportedly interview Patrick Graham. Graham has served as the team’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons under Joe Judge, who was fired earlier this month.

The Giants are also believed to be interested in Brian Flores, who was last the head coach of the Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

JOE SCHOEN INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE SET FOR WEDNESDAY…

The Giants will hold the introductory press conference for Joe Schoen, the team’s new general manager, on Wednesday at 11:45 AM. The press conference will be streamed live at Giants.com.