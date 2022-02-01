Giants Hire Bobby Johnson as OL Coach, Retain Thomas McGaughey as ST Coordinator

Feb 012022
REPORTS – BOBBY JOHNSON HIRED AS NEW OFFENSIVE LINE COACH…
According to multiple sources, the New York Giants have hired Bobby Johnson to be the team’s new offensive line coach. Johnson has served as the offensive line coach of the Buffalo Bills since 2019. His contract was reportedly up in Buffalo. His resume:
- 2019-2021: Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts
- 2015-2017: Tight Ends Coach, Oakland Raiders
- 2014: Assistant Offensive Line, Detroit Lions
- 2013: Tight Ends Coach, Detroit Lions
- 2012: Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
- 2010-2011: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2005-2009: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University
- 2004: Offensive Line Coach, Miami University (Ohio)
- 1999-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Miami University (Ohio)
- 1997-1998: Defensive Line Coach, University of Akron
- 1995-1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Akron
REPORTS – GIANTS TO RETAIN THOMAS McGAUGHEY AS SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR…
According to multiple reports, the New York Giants will retain Thomas McGaughey as the team’s special teams coordinator. He was supposedly drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers. McGaughey was hired by the Giants in 2018 by then Head Coach Pat Shurmur and retained by then Head Coach Joe Judge in 2020. His resume:
- 2018-Present: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants
- 2017: Special Teams Coordinator, Carolina Panthers
- 2016: Assistant Special Teams Coach, Carolina Panthers
- 2015: Special Teams Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers
- 2014: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Jets
- 2011-2013: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Assistant, Louisiana State University
- 2007-2010: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants
- 2005-2006: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, Denver Broncos
- 2004: Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach, University of Houston
- 2003: Special Teams Coordinator, University of Houston
- 2002: Special Teams Intern, Kansas City Chiefs
- 2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Scottish Claymores (NFLE)
- 2001: Pro Scouting Assistant, Houston Texans
- 2001: Minority Intern, Kansas City Chiefs
- 1998-2001: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Willowridge High School (Houston, TX)
- 1998: Graduate Assistant, University of Houston
