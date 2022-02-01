Giants Hire Bobby Johnson as OL Coach, Retain Thomas McGaughey as ST Coordinator

REPORTS – BOBBY JOHNSON HIRED AS NEW OFFENSIVE LINE COACH…

According to multiple sources, the New York Giants have hired Bobby Johnson to be the team’s new offensive line coach. Johnson has served as the offensive line coach of the Buffalo Bills since 2019. His contract was reportedly up in Buffalo. His resume:

2019-2021: Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills

2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2015-2017: Tight Ends Coach, Oakland Raiders

2014: Assistant Offensive Line, Detroit Lions

2013: Tight Ends Coach, Detroit Lions

2012: Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2010-2011: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills

2005-2009: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University

2004: Offensive Line Coach, Miami University (Ohio)

1999-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Miami University (Ohio)

1997-1998: Defensive Line Coach, University of Akron

1995-1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Akron

REPORTS – GIANTS TO RETAIN THOMAS McGAUGHEY AS SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR…

According to multiple reports, the New York Giants will retain Thomas McGaughey as the team’s special teams coordinator. He was supposedly drawing interest from the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Chargers. McGaughey was hired by the Giants in 2018 by then Head Coach Pat Shurmur and retained by then Head Coach Joe Judge in 2020. His resume: