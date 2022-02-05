Giants Hire Brandon Brown as Assistant GM, Interview Don Martindale and Sean Desai for DC

NEW YORK GIANTS HIRE BRANDON BROWN AS ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER…

The New York Giants have hired Brandon Brown as the team’s new assistant general manager. Brown will replace Kevin Abrams, who may stay on with the team in another capacity. Brown was the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. He interviewed this offseason for the general manager position of the Minnesota Vikings. His resume:

2021: Director of Player Personnel, Philadelphia Eagles

2019-2020: Director of Pro Scouting, Philadelphia Eagles

2017-2018: Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, Philadelphia Eagles

2016: Advance Scout, Indianapolis Colts

2015: Scouting Assistant Indianapolis Colts

2014: Assistant Director of Player Personnel, Boston College

2013: Recruiting Specialist, Boston College

2012: Pro Personnel Intern, New York Jets

GIANTS INTERVIEW DON MARTINDALE AND SEAN DESAI FOR DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR…

Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network is reporting that the Giants will interview Don “Wink” Martindale and Sean Desai today for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position. Rapoport also says there are “four or so” other candidates the Giants are considering.

The 58-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. On January 21, Martindale and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh decided to mutually part ways. The Giants interviewed Martindale in early January 2020 for their head coaching vacancy before hiring Joe Judge.

The 38-year old Desai served as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in 2021, after being promoted from safeties coach (2019-2020). He was not retained when the Bears fired their head coach.