Kevin Abrams Receives New Title; Giants Interview Teryl Austin and Jim Schwartz

KEVIN ABRAMS RECEIVES NEW TITLE…

The New York Giants have given Kevin Abrams a new title within the organization. He will now be the team’s senior vice president of football operations and strategy. The 50-year old Abrams had been been the Giants’ vice president of football operations and assistant general manager. As reported previously, Brandon Brown is now the team’s new assistant general manager.

“Kevin has been and will continue to be an invaluable resource for me and our staff,” General Manager Joe Schoen said. “In his new role, Kevin will be assisting with the day-to-day football operation, administration and strategy of the organization moving forward.”

GIANTS INTERVIEW TERYL AUSTIN AND JIM SCHWARTZ FOR DC…

According to multiple sources, the Giants interviewed Teryl Austin and Jim Schwartz for the team’s defensive coordinator position on Saturday.

The 56-year old Austin has served as the senior defensive assistant and secondary coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2019. In January 2016, when Austin was the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, the Giants interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy.

The 55-year old Schwartz was the senior defensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2021. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020. The Giants requested permission to interview Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy in January 2018.

As previously reported, the Giants also interviewed Don “Wink” Martindale and Sean Desai on Saturday for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position.

The 58-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. On January 21, Martindale and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh decided to mutually part ways. The Giants interviewed Martindale in early January 2020 for their head coaching vacancy before hiring Joe Judge.

The 38-year old Desai served as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in 2021, after being promoted from safeties coach (2019-2020). He was not retained when the Bears fired Head Coach Matt Nagy.