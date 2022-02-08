Giants Hire Don Martindale as Defensive Coordinator

The New York Giants have hired Don “Wink” Martindale as the team’s new defensive coordinator. Martindale was interviewed twice by the team, once virtually and a second time in person on Sunday. His contract is reportedly a 3-year deal.
The 58-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. On January 21, Martindale and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh decided to mutually part ways. Ironically, the Giants interviewed Martindale in early January 2020 for their head coaching vacancy before hiring Joe Judge.
Martindale’s resume:
- 2018-2021: Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
- 2016-2017: Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2012-2015: Inside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2010: Defensive Coordinator, Denver Broncos
- 2009: Linebackers Coach, Denver Broncos
- 2006-2008: Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders
- 2004-2005: Inside Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders
- 2003: Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University
- 2001-2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University
- 1999: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, Western Illinois University
- 1997-1998: Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, University of Cincinnati
- 1996: Defensive Ends Coach, University of Cincinnati
- 1994-1995: Defensive Assistant, University of Notre Dame
- 1988-1993: Defensive Coordinator for three high schools in Ohio
- 1987: Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, Defiance College
- 1986: Secondary Coach, Defiance College
While defensive coordinator of the Ravens, Martindale’s defenses ranked:
Points per Game:
2021: 19th
2020: 2nd
2019: 3rd
2018: 2nd
Yards per Game:
2021: 25th
2020: 7th
2019: 4th
2018: 1st
Passing Yards per Game:
2021: 32nd
2020: 6th
2019: 6th
2018: 5th
Rushing Yards per Game:
2021: 1st
2020: 8th
2019: 5th
2018: 4th
The other known candidates who the Giants interviewed for the position included University of Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, ex-Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai, Tennessee Titans Senior Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz, and Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin.
