Giants Hire Don Martindale as Defensive Coordinator

The New York Giants have hired Don “Wink” Martindale as the team’s new defensive coordinator. Martindale was interviewed twice by the team, once virtually and a second time in person on Sunday. His contract is reportedly a 3-year deal.

The 58-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. On January 21, Martindale and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh decided to mutually part ways. Ironically, the Giants interviewed Martindale in early January 2020 for their head coaching vacancy before hiring Joe Judge.

Martindale’s resume:

2018-2021: Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

2016-2017: Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2012-2015: Inside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2010: Defensive Coordinator, Denver Broncos

2009: Linebackers Coach, Denver Broncos

2006-2008: Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders

2004-2005: Inside Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders

2003: Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University

2001-2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University

1999: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, Western Illinois University

1997-1998: Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, University of Cincinnati

1996: Defensive Ends Coach, University of Cincinnati

1994-1995: Defensive Assistant, University of Notre Dame

1988-1993: Defensive Coordinator for three high schools in Ohio

1987: Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, Defiance College

1986: Secondary Coach, Defiance College

While defensive coordinator of the Ravens, Martindale’s defenses ranked:

Points per Game:

2021: 19th

2020: 2nd

2019: 3rd

2018: 2nd

Yards per Game:

2021: 25th

2020: 7th

2019: 4th

2018: 1st

Passing Yards per Game:

2021: 32nd

2020: 6th

2019: 6th

2018: 5th

Rushing Yards per Game:

2021: 1st

2020: 8th

2019: 5th

2018: 4th

The other known candidates who the Giants interviewed for the position included University of Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, ex-Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai, Tennessee Titans Senior Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz, and Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin.