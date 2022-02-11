Mike Kafka, Don Martindale, and Thomas McGaughey Official

The New York Giants have officially announced their coordinators under new Head Coach Brian Daboll:

Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka

Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale

Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

“What we were looking for was intelligence, good communicators, good teachers that understood and were experts in their respective areas, and good teammates,” Daboll said. “I’ve known them, but I wouldn’t say (I’ve had ) a relationship (with any of them). I’ve known them throughout the years just being in the league.”

34-year old Kafka resume:

2022-Present: Offensive Coordinator, New York Giants

2020-2021: Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

2018-2019: Quarterbacks Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

2017: Offensive Quality Control Coach, Kansas City Chiefs

2016: Graduate Assistant, Northwestern University

“I think everything we do on offense will be a collaboration,” said Daboll. “I think we’ve hired good coaches, put together a good staff. We have a lot of work in front of us, and we look forward to building the New York Giants offense.

“Mike obviously comes from (Chiefs Head Coach) Andy Reid and a good system at Kansas City. He was part of a winning program and culture. He did a great job in helping (quarterback) Patrick Mahomes develop. Played the position. Very smart, very thorough, very level-headed and a good teammate.”

58-year old Martindale’s resume:

2022-Present: Defensive Coordinator, New York Giants

2018-2021: Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

2016-2017: Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2012-2015: Inside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens

2010: Defensive Coordinator, Denver Broncos

2009: Linebackers Coach, Denver Broncos

2006-2008: Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders

2004-2005: Inside Linebackers Coach, Oakland Raiders

2003: Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University

2001-2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, Western Kentucky University

1999: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, Western Illinois University

1997-1998: Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach, University of Cincinnati

1996: Defensive Ends Coach, University of Cincinnati

1994-1995: Defensive Assistant, University of Notre Dame

1988-1993: Defensive Coordinator for three high schools in Ohio

1987: Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach, Defiance College

1986: Secondary Coach, Defiance College

“Wink is a very good communicator, has a good personality, is energetic and very passionate about the way his defense needs to play,” Daboll said. “Another good teammate.”

48-year old McGaughey’s resume:

2018-Present: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2017: Special Teams Coordinator, Carolina Panthers

2016: Assistant Special Teams Coach, Carolina Panthers

2015: Special Teams Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers

2014: Special Teams Coordinator, New York Jets

2011-2013: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Assistant, Louisiana State University

2007-2010: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, New York Giants

2005-2006: Assistant Special Teams Coordinator, Denver Broncos

2004: Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach, University of Houston

2003: Special Teams Coordinator, University of Houston

2002: Special Teams Intern, Kansas City Chiefs

2002: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Scottish Claymores (NFLE)

2001: Pro Scouting Assistant, Houston Texans

2001: Minority Intern, Kansas City Chiefs

1998-2001: Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Willowridge High School (Houston, TX)

1998: Graduate Assistant, University of Houston

“I was very impressed with T-Mac’s overall knowledge of the kicking game and the things that we need to do to execute in that part of the game,” Daboll said. “He’s had a lot of experience, good evaluator and I would just say the same thing that I said about Mike and Wink – good communicator, detailed and a good teammate.”