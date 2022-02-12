Giants Announce Four More Coaches, Scouting Department Change

Feb 122022
NEW YORK GIANTS ANNOUNCE FOUR MORE COACHES…
The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired four more assistant coaches:
- Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins
- Inside Linebackers Coach John Egorugwu
- Offensive Assistant Christian Jones
- Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Loecher
Wilkins’ Resume:
- 2020-2021: Outside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2018-2019: Assistant Defensive Line Coach/Outside Linebackers Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2017: Assistant Defensive Line Coach, Baltimore Ravens
- 2014-2016: Defensive Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
- 2013: Coaching Staff Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
- 2012: Football Video Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens
- 2010-2011: Football Video Operations Intern, Baltimore Ravens
- 2006-2009: Student Assistant, University of Maryland
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: None
- Born: August 20, 1987
Egorugwu’s Resume:
- 2021: Linebackers Coach, Vanderbilt University
- 2017-2020: Defensive Quality Control Coach/Assistant Linebackers Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2015-2016: Defensive Staff Assistant, Baltimore Ravens
- 2015: Wide Receivers Coach, Missouri State University
- 2013-2014: Offensive Graduate Assistant, University of Missouri
- 2012: Defensive Graduate Assistant, University of Missouri
- 2010-2011: Linebackers Coach, Williams Jewell College
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Linebacker, Williams Jewell College (2004-2007)
- Born: May 21, 1986
Jones’ Resume:
- 2019-2021: Offensive Quality Control Coach/Assistant Wide Receivers Coach, Minnesota Vikings
- 2018: Offensive Graduate Assistant, University of Texas
- 2017: Offensive Intern (Offensive Line), Northwestern University
- Pro Experience: None
- Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, Northwestern University (2011-2015)
Loecher’s Resume:
- 2021: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Denver Broncos
- 2020: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2015-2019: Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, Buffalo Bills
- 2014: Strength and Conditioning Intern, Buffalo Bills
- 2013-2014: Strength and Conditioning Apprentice, Rochester Americans (American Hockey League)
- 2012-2013: Strength and Conditioning Coach, Mercyhurst University
For a listing of the team’s existing coaching staff, see the New York Giants Coaching Staff section of the website.
SCOUTING DEPARTMENT CHANGE…
Ryan Hollern, who was the chief of staff for the coaching staff, has moved to the player personnel department as college scouting coordinator.
