Giants Cut Devontae Booker and Kyle Rudolph, Hire Two More Coaches

NEW YORK GIANTS BEGIN CUTTING PLAYERS…

In an effort to get under the 2022 NFL salary cap, the New York Giants have begun to cut players. The team has officially released running back Devontae Booker and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

The Giants were believed to be about $12 million over the salary cap. General Manager Joe Schoen has said he would like to cut $40 million in salary.

The Giants signed Booker to a 2-year, $5.5 million contract last offseason. The move saves $2.125 million against the cap while creating $1 million in dead money. The Giants signed Booker as an unrestricted free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2021. He ended up playing in 16 games, with four starts when Saquon Barkley was out with an ankle injury. Booker finished the season with 145 carries for 593 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown. Booker did not fumble the ball.

The Giants signed Rudolph to a 2-year, $12 million contract last offseason. The move saves $5 million against the cap while creating $2.4 million in dead money. The Giants signed Rudolph in March 2021 after he was cut by the Minnesota Vikings. He did not have the type of impact they hoped, especially in the red zone. While he played in 16 games with 13 starts, Rudolph finished the year with just 26 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown.

GIANTS HIRE TWO MORE COACHES…

The New York Giants have officially announced that they have hired two more assistant coaches:

Offensive Quality Control Coach Angela Baker

Offensive Assistant/Game Manager Cade Knox

Baker’s resume:

2021: Defensive Quality Control Coach/Assistant Kickers and Punters Coach, University of Redlands

2020: NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, Cleveland Browns

Pro Experience: Wide Receiver, Pittsburgh Passion Women’s Professional Football Team

Collegiate Experience: None

Knox’s resume:

2020-2021: Football Data and Innovation Intern, New York Giants

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, Harvard University (2016-2019)

