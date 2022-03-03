GIANTS ASK STERLING SHEPARD TO ACCEPT PAY CUT…

The New York Post is reporting that the New York Giants have requested that wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in December 2021, accept a “significant” pay cut. Shepard is currently scheduled to count $12.495 million against the 2022 salary cap with $8,475,000 in salary. The Giants signed Shepard to a 4-year, $41 million extension in April 2019 and also re-structured his contract during the 2021 season. His current contract is set to expire in 2024.

If the Giants cut Shepard, they would save $4.505 million against the salary cap but be hit with $7.99 million in dead money if he is cut.

Shepard had a horrible season in 2021, culminating with a torn left Achilles’ tendon injury in mid-December. Before that, Shepard had already missed seven games with hamstring and quad injuries. He finished the year playing in seven games, catching just 36 passes for 366 yards and one touchdown. He also dropped four passes.

Shepard was selected in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Giants. Shepard started all 16 games in 2016 and 2018, but has now missed significant time due to injury in his four other seasons. He has never come close to cracking the 1,000-yard mark in a single season or duplicating his 8-touchdown season of his rookie campaign (he now has 21 career touchdowns).