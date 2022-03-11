Blake Martinez Agrees to Pay Cut

According to multiple media sources, the New York Giants and inside linebacker Blake Martinez have reached an agreement on a pay cut. The financial details of the new contract are not known.

Martinez had one year left on his current 3-year, $30.75 million contract. He was set to $14.025 million against the 2022 salary cap with $8.425 million in salary. Had the Giants cut him, the team would have saved $8.525 million with $5.5 million in dead money.

The Giants placed Martinez on Injured Reserve in late September 2021 with a torn ACL in his left knee. He only played in three games and finished the year with 23 tackles.

The Giants signed Martinez as an unrestricted free agent from the Green Bay Packers in March 2020. He had a major impact on the defense in 2020, starting all 16 games and playing in 97 percent of all defensive snaps. Martinez finished the season with a team-high 151 tackles and also accrued nine tackles for losses, three sacks, six quarterback hits, five pass defenses, one interception, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The 6’2”, 237-pound Martinez was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Packers.