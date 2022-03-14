Giants Sign Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano, Lose Austin Johnson and Keion Crossen

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN MARK GLOWINSKI AND JON FELICIANO…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent offensive guard Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts). The deal is reportedly a 3-year, $20 million contract that included $11.4 million in guaranteed money.

The team also signed guard/center Jon Feliciano, who was cut by the Buffalo Bills last week. The deal is reportedly a 1-year contract.

The 29-year old, 6’4”, 310-pound Glowinski was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Colts claimed him off of waivers in December 2017. Glowinski has played in 95 regular-season games with 74 starts. In the last three years with the Colts, he has started 46-of-48 games at right guard. He is a solid, physical, and dependable player who performs better as a run blocker.

The 30-year old, 6’4”, 325-pound Feliciano was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He signed as a free agent with the Bills in March 2019. Feliciano has played in 82 regular-season games with 39 starts, including 31 with the Bills in the last three seasons, mostly at guard. He is a versatile player who can play both guard positions and center. Feliciano did miss 15 regular-season games with shoulder, pectoral, and calf injuries the past two seasons.

AUSTIN JOHNSON AND KEION CROSSEN DEPART IN FREE AGENCY…

Unrestricted free agents nose tackle Austin Johnson and and cornerback Keion Crossen have signed contracts with other teams. Johnson signed a 2-year, $14 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Crossen signed a 3-year, $10.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

With the departure of Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, Johnson became the team’s full-time nose tackle in 2021. Johnson started all 17 games (57 percent of all defensive snaps) and finished the season with 66 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery. In his sixth NFL season, this was a career year for Johnson who started off very strong and faded a bit down the stretch. Johnson was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. The Giants signed him as an unrestricted free agent from the Titans in March 2020.

The Giants acquired Crossen by trade from the Houston Texans in August 2021 in exchange for a 6th-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Crossen played only 23 snaps on defense, but was a standout on special teams, where he led the team with 11 special teams tackles. He played in 16 games, missing one game due to COVID. The 5’10”, 185-pound Crossen was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was traded to the Texans in August 2019. In four NFL seasons, Crossen has played in 59 regular-season games with four starts in 2020 for the Texans.