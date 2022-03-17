Giants Cut Logan Ryan and Re-Sign Korey Cunningham

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT LOGAN RYAN…

The New York Giants have terminated the contract of safety Logan Ryan, who had two years left on his 3-year, $31 million contract (he initially signed a 1-year contract with the Giants in 2020). Ryan was not designated a post-June 1st cut and it appears that his release only created $775,000 in cap savings with $11.45 million in dead money.

The Athletic is reporting that $5.5 million of $9.25 million salary for 2022 was fully guaranteed. Another $3 million would have become fully guaranteed if Ryan was on the roster on Friday. So the Giants needed to cut him before tomorrow for any savings.

In his second season with the team, Logan Ryan remained an important presence in the secondary in 2021, especially after the loss of Jabrill Peppers early in the season. Ryan started 15 games at strong safety (98 percent of all defensive snaps in those games), missing two mid-season games with COVID. He finished the season with 105 tackles (second on the team), one sack, three quarterback hits, eight pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Giants signed Ryan in late August 2020. He ended up being a very important, jack-of-all-trades defensive back who was used at both safety and corner. Ryan also quickly became a team leader and solid presence in the locker room. In all, Ryan played in all 16 games with 15 starts in 2020.

The 5’11”, 195-pound Ryan was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has spent time with the Patriots (2013-2016) and Titans (2017-2019), playing 109 regular-season games with 85 starts. Ryan has spent most of his career at corner, but now prefers to play safety. While Ryan has history of being an instinctive, play-maker, he also still misses too many tackles and can be exposed in coverage at times.

GIANTS RE-SIGN KOREY CUNNINGHAM…

The Giants have re-signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Korey Cunningham.

Cunningham was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021 and the 53-man roster in October. He ended up playing in 12 games with no starts. His only significant playing time came in Week 16 at right tackle, filling in for the injured Matt Peart. Cunningham played 88 percent of the snaps in that game, but struggled as both a pass protector and run blocker.

The 6’6”, 311-pound Cunningham was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was traded to the New England Patriots in August 2019. The Patriots cut Cunningham in late August 2021. In four NFL seasons, Cunningham has played in 30 regular-season games, with six starts, all with the Cardinals in 2018. He has experience at both tackle positions.

MEDIA SESSION WITH TYROD TAYLOR…

The video of the media session with quarterback Tyrod Taylor is available on YouTube.