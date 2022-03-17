NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN RICKY SEALS-JONES…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (Washington Commanders).

The 27-year old, 6’5”, 243-pound Seals-Jones was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by Arizona Cardinals after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Cardinals (2017-2018), Cleveland Browns (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2020), and Washington Football Team (2021). Seals-Jones has played in 54 regular-season games with 15 starts, accruing 90 catches for 1,044 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Last year for Washington, Jones started six games and caught 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. A former wide receiver, Seals-Jones is more of an H-Back than in-line tight end.

For an overview of the team’s free agent activity, see the 2022 New York Giants Free Agent Signings and New York Giants 2022 Free Agency Scorecard sections of the website.