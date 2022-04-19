NEW YORK GIANTS 3-DAY VOLUNTARY MINI-CAMP BEGINS…

The New York Giants 3-day voluntary mini-camp began on Tuesday and will end on Thursday. Media access will be granted to the team on Wednesday, including question and answer sessions with General Manager Joe Schoen, Head Coach Brian Daboll, and select players. The 3-day mini-camp will include non-contact individual and group instruction and drills.

The teams’s offseason program (Phase One) began on April 4th. The 3-day mini-camp marks the start of Phase Two and is only allowed for teams with new coaching staffs.

April 4: New York Giants offseason program begins.

April 19-21: New York Giants voluntary mini-camp (allowed for teams with new coaches).

May 13-15: New York Giants rookie mini-camp.

May 16-17: New York Giants OTA #1 and #2.

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are only allowed to hold voluntary offseason activities over the course of a 9-week period in three phases:

Phase One: Activities during this 2-week period are limited to to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Activities during this 4-week period include 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs) and a mandatory veteran mini-camp. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.