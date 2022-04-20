DAY 2 OF THE NEW YORK GIANTS VOLUNTARY MINI-CAMP…

The second day of the New York Giants’ 3-day voluntary mini-camp was held on Wednesday, the only day the media will have access to the team. The 3-day mini-camp includes non-contact individual and group instruction and drills, as well as classroom sessions.

Some practice notes from various media sources:

Absent from practice were WR Kadarius Toney , OG Mark Glowinski , LB Blake Martinez , CB James Bradberry , and K Graham Gano . (Glowinski’s absence was due to his wife having a baby).

Working on the sidelines with trainers were WR Collin Johnson , LB Quincy Roche , LB Cam Brown , LB Trent Harris , LB T.J. Brunson , and CB Rodarius Williams .

Others in non-contact red jerseys were: WR Richie James , OG Shane Lemieux , OT Matt Peart , and LB Justin Hilliard .

The first-team offensive line was composed of LT Andrew Thomas , LG Shane Lemieux , OC Jon Feliciano , RG Jamil Douglas , and RT Korey Cunningham .

In 7-on-7 drills, RB Saquon Barkley was left all alone on a wheel route and scored a touchdown down the left sideline.

CB Jarren Williams received reps at safety.

The teams’s offseason program (Phase One) began on April 4th. The 3-day mini-camp marks the start of Phase Two and is only allowed for teams with new coaching staffs.

April 4: New York Giants offseason program begins.

April 19-21: New York Giants voluntary mini-camp (allowed for teams with new coaches).

May 13-15: New York Giants rookie mini-camp.

May 16-17: New York Giants OTA #1 and #2.

New York Giants OTA #1 and #2. May 19: New York Giants OTA #3 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #3 (media access). May 23-24: New York Giants OTA #4 and #5.

New York Giants OTA #4 and #5. May 26: New York Giants OTA #6 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #6 (media access). May 31-June 1: New York Giants OTA #7 and #8.

New York Giants OTA #7 and #8. June 2: New York Giants OTA #9 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #9 (media access). June 3: New York Giants OTA #10.

New York Giants OTA #10. June 7-9: New York Giants mandatory mini-camp.

Per the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are only allowed to hold voluntary offseason activities over the course of a 9-week period in three phases:

Phase One: Activities during this 2-week period are limited to to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two: On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: Activities during this 4-week period include 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs) and a mandatory veteran mini-camp. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

APRIL 20, 2022 JOE SCHOEN PRESS CONFERENCE…

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen addressed the media on Wednesday. The transcript is available in The Corner Forum, while the video is available at Giants.com.

APRIL 20, 2022 BRIAN DABOLL PRESS CONFERENCE…

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on Wednesday. The transcript is available in The Corner Forum, while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

