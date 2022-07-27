JULY 27, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their first summer training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The training camp practice was open to the public for the first time since 2019.

DENNIS HICKEY TO SERVE AS UNOFFICIAL DIRECTOR OF COLLEGE SCOUTING…

General Manager Joe Schoen announced on Wednesday that Assistant Director of Player Personnel Dennis Hickey, who was hired by the team this offseason, will in effect serve as the director of college scouting without the title in 2022.

“We interviewed probably three or four candidates for (director of college scouting), and we’re just going to move forward without one for the season,” said Schoen. “Dennis Hickey will fill that role primarily for this year, and we’ll evaluate it after the year. But between him, (Director of Player Personnel) Tim (McDonnell), (Assistant General Manager) Brandon Brown, will kind of head up the personnel department. (Director of Pro Scouting) Chris Rossetti will be doing the pro department. All those guys are outstanding additions, all the new guys.”

Hickey has extensive NFL experience including serving as pro personnel assistant, college scout, director of college scouting, and director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2013) as well as general manager for the Miami Dolphins (2014-2015), and senior national scout for the Buffalo Bills (2017-2022).

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have signed offensive tackle Garrett McGhin and waived offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour.

The 26-year old, 6’6”, 302-pound McGhin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2019 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Bills (2019, 2020), Carolina Panthers (2019-2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020-2021), and New Jersey Generals (2022). McGhin has only played in two NFL games with no starts, both with the Panthers in 2019.

Seymour was just signed by the Giants yesterday. The 6’6”, 319-pound Seymour originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent all of his rookie season on the Practice Squad of the Raiders and missed all of 2021 with an Achilles’ tendon injury. The Raiders waived him with a non-football injury in April.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players began training camp on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee).

(Achilles), OC (leg), and OT (knee). Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

“Everybody is pretty much a full go besides guys that are on PUP or Azeez,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We will manage who we need to manage, but there’s no red jerseys, we are ready to go.”

TE Daniel Bellinger (quad) passed his physical and was activated off of the PUP List.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The players will not be in pads until next Monday.

The starting offense to open practice was QB Daniel Jones , RB Saquon Barkley , WR Kenny Golladay , WR Kadarius Toney , WR Wan’Dale Robinson , TE Daniel Bellinger , LT Andrew Thomas , LG Shane Lemieux , OC Jon Feliciano , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

Giants second-team offensive line: LT Devery Hamilton , LG Josh Ezuedu , OC Jamil Douglas , RG Marcus McKethan , and RT Matt Gono

Giants third-team offensive line: Giants 3rd O line: LT Roy Mbaeteka , LG Josh Rivas , OC Ben Bredeson , RG Max Garcia , and RT Markus McKethan

, LG , OC , RG , and RT The starting defense to open practice was DL Leonard Williams , DL Dexter Lawrence , OLB Kavyon Thibodeaux , OLB Jihad Ward , ILB Blake Martinez , ILB Tae Crowder , CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Aaron Robinson , CB Darnay Holmes , S Xavier McKinney, and S Julian Love .

When 11-on-11 drills began, Darrian Beavers replaced Martinez at inside linebacker.

replaced Martinez at inside linebacker. CB Cor’Dale Flott broke up a pass in the end zone. Flott later prevented a touchdown pass intended for WR Robert Foster by shoving him out-of-bounds while he was the process of catching the ball.

CB Aaron Robinson knocked down a pass as well in 11-on-11 drills.

knocked down a pass as well in 11-on-11 drills. QB Daniel Jones scored on a quarterback draw in the first full-team, 11-on-11 session.

scored on a quarterback draw in the first full-team, 11-on-11 session. QB Daniel Jones hit RB Saquon Barkley for a touchdown, although OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux might have had a sack on the play.

hit RB for a touchdown, although OLB might have had a sack on the play. QB Daniel Jones threw another touchdown strike to WR Kadarius Toney , who made an excellent catch, despite tight coverage from CB Aaron Robinson .

threw another touchdown strike to WR , who made an excellent catch, despite tight coverage from CB . CB Darnay Holmes picked off a pass from QB Daniel Jones to RB Saquon Barkley in the red zone.

picked off a pass from QB to RB in the red zone. QB Daniel Jones threw a fade pass to WR Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown against S Xavier McKinney .

threw a fade pass to WR for a touchdown against S . RB Matt Breida ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from QB Tyrod Taylor .

ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from QB . QB Tyrod Taylor also threw touchdowns to WR David Sills , WR Richie James , and RB Antonio Williams .

also threw touchdowns to WR , WR , and RB . QB Davis Webb threw touchdown passes to TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Austin Proehl, and WR Marcus Kemp.

GENERAL MANAGER JOE SCHOEN AND HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

