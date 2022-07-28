JULY 28, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their second summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Just moving right along,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Had a good day yesterday – good competition. Like the way the guys moved around. We got a different situation today. Yesterday was kind of a little red zone as you guys saw, and today is really third and medium to a little bit less than that. So, kind of put the guys in tough situations as much as we can. Most of it’s passing situations today with no pads on, so just try to string two good days together.”

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have waived LB Justin Hilliard. The NFL announced last month that Hilliard would be suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

The Giants also signed unrestricted free agent LB Austin Calitro (Cincinnati Bengals) to fill that roster vacancy.

The Giants claimed Hilliard off of waivers from the San Fransisco 49ers in early September 2021. The team placed him on Injured Reserve in mid-October with an Achilles’ tendon injury after playing in two games exclusively on special teams. The 6’1”, 231-pound Hilliard was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the 49ers after the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 28-year old, 6’0”, 240-pound Calitro was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New York Jets after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Jets (2017), San Francisco 49ers (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017, 2018-2019), Cleveland Browns (2017-2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-2020), Cincinnati Bengals (2020, 2021), Denver Broncos (2020), and Chicago Bears (2021). Overall, he has played in 47 regular-season games, with nine starts. While he saw significant defensive snaps in 2018-2019 with the Seahawks and Jaguars, most of his playing time has come on special teams the last two seasons.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee).

(Achilles), OC (leg), and OT (knee). Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants are still not in in full pads and will not be until Monday.

During individual drills, wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney were working with the running backs taking handoffs.

In 1-on-1 passing drills, both WR Kadarius Toney and WR Darius Slayton scored. FB Jeremiah Hall made a leaping, one-handed reception in the back of the end zone.

and WR scored. FB made a leaping, one-handed reception in the back of the end zone. The offense was a bit sloppy for much of practice with dropped passes by wide receivers Kenny Golladay , Darius Slayton , and Kadarius Toney .

, , and . However, the offense finished on a high note late in practice during short-yardage, 3rd-down drills as QB Daniel Jones connected on 6-of-7 passes with two touchdowns, including to WR Richie James and WR Darius Slayton .

and WR . WR Kenny Golladay was sent and targeted on downfield throws, where he made a number of catches, including a deep crossing route. He also had one ball punched out of his hands by S Julian Love .

was sent and targeted on downfield throws, where he made a number of catches, including a deep crossing route. He also had one ball punched out of his hands by S . Speaking of WR Richie James , he received snaps with the first-team and had a strong practice.

, he received snaps with the first-team and had a strong practice. WR Wan’Dale Robinson impressed, but was also hit hard in the midsection by CB Aaron Robinson on one play and did not return. Robinson did catch the ball despite the hit and said he was fine after practice. CB Aaron Robinson broke up a couple of passes.

Daniel Bellinger , Jordan Akins , and Chris Myarick all saw first-team snaps at tight end.

, , and all saw first-team snaps at tight end. CB Darnay Holmes had another diving interception for the second day in a row, this time during 1-on-1 drills. He also broke up another pass in 11-on-11 drills.

DL Dexter Lawrence wrecked a play with what would have been a “sack.”

wrecked a play with what would have been a “sack.” Darrian Beavers and Carter Coughlin received snaps at first-team inside linebacker next to Tae Crowder when Blake Martinez was rested.

and received snaps at first-team inside linebacker next to when was rested. Working with the reserves, CB Gavin Heslop broke up two passes, including one in the end zone.

QB Tyrod Taylor connected on a deep pass to WR Collin Johnson against CB Michael Jacquet . Taylor impressed with his ability to avoid pressure and make throws. WR Austin Proehl finished this drive off with a touchdown catch.

connected on a deep pass to WR against CB LB Elerson Smith flashed a couple of times on the pass rush and may have had “sacks.”

flashed a couple of times on the pass rush and may have had “sacks.” WR David Sills finished practice with a touchdown reception on a fade pass from QB Davis Webb over CB Darren Evans.

#Giants rookie OT Evan Neal joined me and @BaldyNFL on Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork. Neal on QB Daniel Jones: "He commands the huddle. He's the general of the offense. … I'm just excited to get better with him, protect him and block my ass off for him." pic.twitter.com/uVefNhAQma — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 28, 2022

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Friday morning (10:00AM-noon). The practice is open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.