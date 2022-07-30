JULY 30, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fourth summer training camp practice on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Day four here,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Different situation today. Been pleased with the coaches, the players, their effort, their energy. Just like a normal training camp, you go out there, you work. You come in, you correct it. Good communication. So, try to have a good day today… (Today) is the high red zone and what we call the fringe. So, right when you pass the 50, a little bit past there. So, it’ll be some good work today. Keep on hammering on those situations, and once we get into pads, we’ll ramp up the physicalness, the blocking, the holding the point. But right now, we’re trying to take care of one another and be smart.”

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee).

(Achilles), OC (leg), and OT (knee). Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

“(Ojulari is) working through it,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “I don’t want to give you a timetable, but he’s gotten better.”

OC Jon Feliciano (heat-related) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown) did not practice.

WR Kadarius Toney (maintenance day?) did not participate in full-team drills.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants will not be in full pads until Monday.

1st-team offensive line: LT Andrew Thomas , LG Shane Lemieux , OC Jamil Douglas , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG However, Shane Lemieux also moved to first-team center with Joshua Ezeudu at left guard.

also moved to first-team center with WR Richie James saw some first-team reps, including in the backfield. He also made a nice back-shoulder catch on a pass from QB Tyrod Taylor .

saw some first-team reps, including in the backfield. He also made a nice back-shoulder catch on a pass from QB . WR Collin Johnson picked up sizable yardage on one completion early in practice.

picked up sizable yardage on one completion early in practice. CB Aaron Robinson knocked away a pass intended for a tight end.

knocked away a pass intended for a tight end. Playing with the first-team defense, ILB Darrian Beavers “sacked” the quarterback on a play where S Daniel Belton also knocked away the pass.

“sacked” the quarterback on a play where S also knocked away the pass. LB Oshane Ximines got around RT Evan Neal for a “sack.”

got around RT for a “sack.” Other “sacks” were picked up by DL Leonard Williams , OLB Quincy Roche , and Elerson Smith .

, OLB , and . After connecting with TE Daniel Bellinger over the middle, QB Daniel Jones threw a deep pass to WR David Sills that was picked off by a leaping S Daniel Belton in the end zone.

over the middle, QB threw a deep pass to WR that was picked off by a leaping S in the end zone. QB Daniel Jones then made a good throw to WR Kenny Golladay in the end zone that he bobbled and then was knocked away by CB Adoree’ Jackson .

then made a good throw to WR in the end zone that he bobbled and then was knocked away by CB . There was a fight involving OC Shane Lemieux and DLs Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams .

and DLs and . QB Daniel Jones threw a red-zone touchdown pass to WR Kenny Golladay in the back of the end zone. On the play before this, Jones and Golladay also connected on a pass that set up the touchdown.

threw a red-zone touchdown pass to WR in the back of the end zone. On the play before this, Jones and Golladay also connected on a pass that set up the touchdown. CB Darnay Holmes punched the ball out of RB Saquon Barkley’s hands. S Julian Love recovered and return the fumble for a touchdown. Holmes has three interceptions and one forced fumble in four days of practices.

punched the ball out of RB hands. S recovered and return the fumble for a touchdown. Holmes has three interceptions and one forced fumble in four days of practices. On his final pass of the day, QB Daniel Jones threw a bullet to WR Wan’Dale Robinson for a red zone touchdown against CB Darnay Holmes .

threw a bullet to WR for a red zone touchdown against CB . QB Tyrod Taylor completed a touchdown throw to TE Andre Miller down the sideline. Taylor also threw a touchdown to WR Collin Johnson .

completed a touchdown throw to TE down the sideline. Taylor also threw a touchdown to WR . WR Robert Foster made an over-the-should catch for a touchdown on a pass from QB Davis Webb .

made an over-the-should catch for a touchdown on a pass from QB . RB Jashaun Corbin scored from two yards out at the end of practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants do not practice on Sunday. The team will return to practice Monday morning (10:00-11:45AM). That practice will be open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.