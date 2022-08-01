AUGUST 1, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…
The New York Giants held their fifth summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“Got a big week ahead of us,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Starting today, we’re in full pads and going to be working some normal situations. Heavy emphasis on run game today.
“It’s all about fundamentals right now: leverage, hand placement, ability to separate when you’re getting grabbed and held. We’re allowing more things at practice: picks and twists up front, power rushes, attacking the defensive linemen when they jump up in the… Different things we’re allowing. So, this is where the game is played. But today we’re looking for good energy. We place, I’d say, rules on practice. We’re not bringing them down to the ground. We got to take care of our guys. But want to be physical. Want to be in good position. Play with good leverage. Play aggressive. Move the line of scrimmage. Stop the line of scrimmage.”
INJURY REPORT – DANE BELTON BREAKS COLLARBONE…
The following players remain on injury lists:
- Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee).
- Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)
OC Jon Feliciano (heat-related), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), S Jarren Williams (unknown), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice.
“Day or two away (on Feliciano),” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “He’s working through some things. So, he’ll be hopefully tomorrow. But maybe the next day.”
According to press reports and speculation by doctors on social media, Belton may be out 6-8 weeks after surgery to insert a plate and screws.
PRACTICE NOTES…
Some snippets from various media sources:
- The team practiced in pads for the first time this year. The team mainly worked on the running game.
- Both Jamil Douglas and Shane Lemieux continued to work as the first-team center with Jon Feliciano out. Joshua Ezeudu also worked with the first-team at left guard when Lemieux was at center.
- Andre Miller received first-team reps at H-Back, as did Austin Allen at tight end.
- WR Richie James continued to see time with the first-team.
- When the Giants went to a base 3-4 defense, Dexter Lawrence played nose tackle with Jalyn Holmes and Leonard Williams at defensive end.
- Darrian Beavers also continued to see time with the first-team defense at inside linebacker. He made a couple of tackles for losses.
- Cor’Dale Flott was playing outside corner with the second-team defense. Khalil Dorsey was the second-team nickel corner.
- In receivers versus defensive backs drills, QB Daniel Jones found WR Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown. QB Tyrod Taylor hit WR Richie James for an over-the-shoulder touchdown and QB Davis Webb found WR Marcus Kemp for another touchdown. Cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson broke up a passes.
- OLB Oshane Ximines flashed in 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills, including against RT Evan Neal. However, Ximines also jumped offsides a couple of times. NT Justin Ellis also jumped offsides twice.
- Also flashing in 1-on-1 pass rushing drills were DL Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux easily got around RT Matt Gono on one occasion. Thibodeaux also gave RT Evan Neal issues in pass protection.
- In one-on-one drills, both Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan handled their opponents.
- QB Daniel Jones threw a bullet over the middle to WR Wan’Dale Robinson against CB Aaron Robinson. Jones then followed that up with a right sideline pass to WR Kadarius Toney.
- S Xavier McKinney had a couple of tackles in the backfield.
- S Julian Love broke up a pass inside the 5-yard line.
- CB Darnay Holmes broke up a sideline pass to RB Matt Breida.
- OLB Elerson Smith got around the tackle for what would have been a “sack.”
- RB Gary Brightwell had a nice gain on run to the left after juking out a defender. RB Antonio Williams also broke off a big run to the right.
- RB Saquon Barkley broke a tackle to pick up good yardage on an inside run.
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson was used on a jet sweep for a big gain down the right sideline.
- Giants’ offense lined up in the Wild Cat, then shifted back to regular line-up, and RB Saquon Barkley broke off a big off-tackle run.
- In 11-on-11, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux beat LT Andrew Thomas and QB Daniel Jones had to scramble away from the pressure.
- RB Saquon Barkley did a nice job picking up an inside blitz.
- CB Aaron Robinson was flagged with pass interference when covering WR Wan’Dale Robinson.
- QB Tyrod Taylor found WR C.J. Board for big gain on a deep crossing route against CB Michael Jacquet.
- After a fast start where he completed 5-of-5 passes, QB Daniel Jones finished with six straight incompletions.
- The offense did not turn the ball over.
Saquonnnn 💨 pic.twitter.com/sgUtVeDBWH
— New York Giants (@Giants) August 1, 2022
HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…
The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.
THE PLAYERS SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The New York Giants practice again on Tuesday morning (10:00AM-noon). The practice will be open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.