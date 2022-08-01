AUGUST 1, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their fifth summer training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Got a big week ahead of us,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Starting today, we’re in full pads and going to be working some normal situations. Heavy emphasis on run game today.

“It’s all about fundamentals right now: leverage, hand placement, ability to separate when you’re getting grabbed and held. We’re allowing more things at practice: picks and twists up front, power rushes, attacking the defensive linemen when they jump up in the… Different things we’re allowing. So, this is where the game is played. But today we’re looking for good energy. We place, I’d say, rules on practice. We’re not bringing them down to the ground. We got to take care of our guys. But want to be physical. Want to be in good position. Play with good leverage. Play aggressive. Move the line of scrimmage. Stop the line of scrimmage.”

INJURY REPORT – DANE BELTON BREAKS COLLARBONE…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee).

(Achilles), OC (leg), and OT (knee). Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

OC Jon Feliciano (heat-related), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), S Jarren Williams (unknown), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice.

“Day or two away (on Feliciano),” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “He’s working through some things. So, he’ll be hopefully tomorrow. But maybe the next day.”

According to press reports and speculation by doctors on social media, Belton may be out 6-8 weeks after surgery to insert a plate and screws.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The team practiced in pads for the first time this year. The team mainly worked on the running game.

Both Jamil Douglas and Shane Lemieux continued to work as the first-team center with Jon Feliciano out. Joshua Ezeudu also worked with the first-team at left guard when Lemieux was at center.

and continued to work as the first-team center with out. also worked with the first-team at left guard when Lemieux was at center. Andre Miller received first-team reps at H-Back, as did Austin Allen at tight end.

WR Richie James continued to see time with the first-team.

continued to see time with the first-team. When the Giants went to a base 3-4 defense, Dexter Lawrence played nose tackle with Jalyn Holmes and Leonard Williams at defensive end.

played nose tackle with Darrian Beavers also continued to see time with the first-team defense at inside linebacker. He made a couple of tackles for losses.

also continued to see time with the first-team defense at inside linebacker. He made a couple of tackles for losses. Cor’Dale Flott was playing outside corner with the second-team defense. Khalil Dorsey was the second-team nickel corner.

was playing outside corner with the second-team defense. In receivers versus defensive backs drills, QB Daniel Jones found WR Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown. QB Tyrod Taylor hit WR Richie James for an over-the-shoulder touchdown and QB Davis Webb found WR Marcus Kemp for another touchdown. Cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson broke up a passes.

found WR for a touchdown. QB hit WR for an over-the-shoulder touchdown and QB found WR for another touchdown. Cornerbacks and broke up a passes. OLB Oshane Ximines flashed in 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills, including against RT Evan Neal . However, Ximines also jumped offsides a couple of times. NT Justin Ellis also jumped offsides twice.

flashed in 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills, including against RT . However, Ximines also jumped offsides a couple of times. NT Also flashing in 1-on-1 pass rushing drills were DL Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux . Thibodeaux easily got around RT Matt Gono on one occasion. Thibodeaux also gave RT Evan Neal issues in pass protection.

and and OLB . Thibodeaux easily got around RT on one occasion. Thibodeaux also gave RT issues in pass protection. In one-on-one drills, both Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan handled their opponents.

and handled their opponents. QB Daniel Jones threw a bullet over the middle to WR Wan’Dale Robinson against CB Aaron Robinson . Jones then followed that up with a right sideline pass to WR Kadarius Toney .

threw a bullet over the middle to WR against CB . Jones then followed that up with a right sideline pass to WR . S Xavier McKinney had a couple of tackles in the backfield.

had a couple of tackles in the backfield. S Julian Love broke up a pass inside the 5-yard line.

broke up a pass inside the 5-yard line. CB Darnay Holmes broke up a sideline pass to RB Matt Breida .

broke up a sideline pass to RB . OLB Elerson Smith got around the tackle for what would have been a “sack.”

got around the tackle for what would have been a “sack.” RB Gary Brightwell had a nice gain on run to the left after juking out a defender. RB Antonio Williams also broke off a big run to the right.

had a nice gain on run to the left after juking out a defender. RB also broke off a big run to the right. RB Saquon Barkley broke a tackle to pick up good yardage on an inside run.

broke a tackle to pick up good yardage on an inside run. WR Wan’Dale Robinson was used on a jet sweep for a big gain down the right sideline.

was used on a jet sweep for a big gain down the right sideline. Giants’ offense lined up in the Wild Cat, then shifted back to regular line-up, and RB Saquon Barkley broke off a big off-tackle run.

broke off a big off-tackle run. In 11-on-11, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux beat LT Andrew Thomas and QB Daniel Jones had to scramble away from the pressure.

beat LT and QB had to scramble away from the pressure. RB Saquon Barkley did a nice job picking up an inside blitz.

did a nice job picking up an inside blitz. CB Aaron Robinson was flagged with pass interference when covering WR Wan’Dale Robinson .

was flagged with pass interference when covering WR . QB Tyrod Taylor found WR C.J. Board for big gain on a deep crossing route against CB Michael Jacquet .

found WR for big gain on a deep crossing route against CB After a fast start where he completed 5-of-5 passes, QB Daniel Jones finished with six straight incompletions.

finished with six straight incompletions. The offense did not turn the ball over.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

