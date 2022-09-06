GIANTS RE-STRUCTURE LEONARD WILLIAMS’ CONTRACT…

With the Giants being over the 2022 NFL salary cap, the team was forced to create additional cap space. They did so by re-structuring the contract of defensive lineman Leonard Williams. According ESPN, the Giants converted $17.88 million of Williams’ base salary into a signing bonus, while adding a voidable year. This created $11.92 million in cap space against the 2022 salary cap. Williams’ cap hit for 2023 is now over $32 million.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed WR Marcus Johnson to the Practice Squad. The 28-year old, 6’1”, 207-pound Johnson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Eagles (2016-2017), Seattle Seahawks (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), and San Francisco 49ers (2022). The 49ers cut him in late August 2022. Johnson has played in 41 regular-season games with 12 starts, accruing 51 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants also terminated the Practice Squad contract of WR C.J. Board. The 6’1”, 181-pound Board was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Ravens (2017), Tennessee Titans (2017), Cleveland Browns (2017-2018), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-2019). The Giants claimed Board off of waivers from the Jaguars in August 2020. He surprisingly played in 14 games, including four starts, but only finished with 11 catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns. Board was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021, elevated to the 53-man roster for a couple of games, and then signed to the 53-man roster in late September. He fractured his forearm in Week 6 and was placed on Injured Reserve. Board played in six games with one start, finishing the season with four catches for 51 yards.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) were limited in individual drills in practice on Tuesday. “They’ll probably be out there,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We’ll see. We’ll just keep rehabbing them. But they’ll be out there I think today… They’ll probably do a few things individual with coaches.”

Daboll said he is still not sure if either player will be available on Sunday. When Thibodeaux was asked if would play on Sunday, he responded, “I don’t know. Right now, it’s day to day. It could really go either way. We’re just waiting to see where it is when the time comes.”

WR Darius Slayton (excused absence) was the only player not on the practice field.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

