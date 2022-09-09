Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari Doubtful for Titans Game

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and S Dane Belton (clavicle) were all limited in practice on Friday. Thibodeaux and Ojulari have been officially been designated as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Belton is “questionable” while Shepard is expected to play.

“Just need to see (Thibodeaux and Ojulari) be able to do the things they need to do without the pads on: the movement skills, the holding the edge,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before Friday’s practice. “If we have to work them out before the game, we’ll work them out before the game if that’s something we need to do. But we’re going to give them as long as they can to see if they are ready to go… I think you’ve got to put the player’s health and safety first and foremost… So, if they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready. And if not, the other guys will.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The New Orleans Saints have signed offensive guard Wyatt Davis off of the New York Giants’ Practice Squad. To fill that vacancy, the Giants signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to the Practice Squad.

The Giants signed Davis to the Practice Squad on September 1st. The 6’4”, 315-pound Davis was originally selected in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Davis spent time on both the 53-man roster (6 games with no starts) and Practice Squad as a rookie. The Vikings waived Davis in late August 2022.

The Giants signed Mbaeteka in April 2022 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program (IPP). The team waived him in late August. The 6’9”, 320-pound Mbaeteka is from Nigeria. He has no high school or collegiate experience playing football.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

GIANTS HUDDLE PODCAST WITH COORDINATORS…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media to the team on Saturday as it travels to Tennessee in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Titans.