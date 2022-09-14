Aaron Robinson Out This Week With Appendicitis; Saquon Barkley Honored

SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not practice. Robinson underwent an appendectomy today and has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.



OC Jon Feliciano (lower leg), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were limited in practice on Wednesday.

S Dane Belton (clavicle) fully practiced.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE…

The Giants signed offensive lineman K.C. McDermott to the Practice Squad. The 26-year old, 6’5”, 311-pound McDermott was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent 2018 on Jacksonville’s Practice Squad and 2019 on Injured Reserve. McDermott split time between the Jaguars’ Practice Squad and 53-man roster in 2020 and 2021. Jacksonville cut him in late August 2022. He has played in 16 regular-season games with one start at right guard.

SAQUON BARKLEY NAMED “NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

Running back Saquon Barkley has been named the “NFC Offensive player of the week for his performance against the Tennessee Titans in the Giants’ 21-20 victory in Week 1. Barkley rushed 18 times for 164 yards and one touchdown. He also caught six passes for 30 yards. Barkley’s successful 2-point conversion on a shovel pass from quarterback Daniel Jones put the team ahead for good with just over a minute to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

