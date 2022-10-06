Giants Sign Landon Collins; 14 Players Remain on Injury Report

GIANTS SIGN LANDON COLLINS TO PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed safety Landon Collins to the Practice Squad to fill a void created with inside linebacker A.J. Klein signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 28-year old, 6’0”, 218-pound Collins was originally drafted in the 2nd round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Giants. He spent four years with the Giants, being named to the Pro Bowl three times from 2016-2018 and All-Pro in 2016. Collins signed a 6-year, $84 million contract with the Washington Redskins in 2019. Washington cut him in March 2022. Collins has started every game that he has played, 94 total. In 2021, he started 13 games for Washington and was credited with 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. The strength of Collins’ game is run defense as a hybrid safety/linebacker. He struggles in coverage.

Klein was signed to the Giants’ Practice Squad on Monday. The 6’1”, 240-pound Klein was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He has spent time with the Panthers (2013-2016), New Orleans Saints (2017-2019), and Buffalo Bills (2020-2021). The Bills cut him in March 2022. Klein has played in 134 games with 80 starts, including 15 starts for the Bills from 2020-2021.

OCTOBER 6, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and did not practice on Thursday.

QB Daniel Jones (ankle), WR Richie James (ankle), OT Evan Neal (neck), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (foot), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), and S Julian Love (concussion) practiced on a limited basis.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday in England (1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. BST). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.