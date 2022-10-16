NEW YORK GIANTS 24 – BALTIMORE RAVENS 20…

The surprising New York Giants improved their record to 5-1 with another dramatic, come-from-behind victory on Sunday afternoon, beating the heavily-favored Baltimore Ravens 24-20. Trailing 20-10 in the 4th quarter, the Giants scored the game’s final 14 points to secure the win.

In terms of overall team statistics, Baltimore held clear advantages in first downs (23 to 18), total net yards (406 to 238), net yards rushing (211 to 83), and net yards passing (195 to 155). However, the Ravens made more mistake, losing the turnover battle 2-to-1 as well as being flagged 10 times for 74 yards. The Giants were penalized only three times for 25 yards.

The entire first quarter was taken up by three possessions, two 5+ minute drives by the Ravens and one 4-minute drive by the Giants. None resulted in points as Baltimore punted once and missed a 56-yard field goal. The Giants also punted.

After a three-and-out by New York on their second possession of the game, the Ravens drove 89 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 14 yards on the first play and completed 3-of-4 passes for 39 yards. The big play was the 30-yard touchdown run by halfback Kenyan Drake, who had a monster day, rushing 10 times for 119 yards (11.9 yards per carry).

Running back Gary Brightwell returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to near midfield. Facing a 3rd-and-14, quarterback Daniel Jones found wide receiver Darius Slayton for an 18-yard catch and a first down. Jones then connected with running back Matt Breida on a 15-yard completion despite a big hit on Breida. Three plays later, on 3rd-and-12, Jones threw a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson down to the 11-yard line. Three plays after that, on 3rd-and-4, Jones hooked up with Robinson again for the 5-yard touchdown. The game was tied at 7-7.

With just 3:31 left before halftime, the Ravens were able to drive 59 yards in eight plays to set up a 34-yard field goal to make the game 10-7. Drake broke off another 30 yard run on this possession. Tight end Mark Andrews, who also had a huge day with seven catches for 106 yards, also had two catches for 34 yards to help set up the field goal.

Both teams exchanged punts in the last 1:45 of the half. Then Jones fumbled the ball away on a sack on mid-field Hail Mary attempt on the last play.

At the break, the Ravens led 10-7.

The Giants received the ball to start the second half, gained one first down, but then punted. The Ravens continued to gain big chunks of real estate. Drake gained 21 yards on the first carry, Andrews caught two more passes for 32 yards, and Jackson rushed for 11 yards down to the Giants’ 5-yard line. There the defense stiffened. After three straight incomplete passes, the Ravens settled for a short field goal and a 13-7 advantage.

Most of the rest of the 3rd quarter was eaten up by New York’s ensuing 14-play, 59-yard drive that took 7:41 off of the clock. The Giants converted on two 3rd downs on this possession, including a 7-yard pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger on 3rd-and-4 and a 4-yard pass to running back Saquon Barkley on 3rd-and-5. On the latter play, the Ravens were also flagged with an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty that gave the Giants the first down. However, after reaching the Baltimore 5-yard line, Jones was sacked for an 11-yard loss on 3rd-and-goal and the team had to settle for a 34-yard field goal. Ravens 13 – Giants 10.

The Ravens appeared to take control of the game on their ensuing possession. Jackson ran for 25 yards, Drake carried the ball four more times for 27 yards, and Jackson completed two passes for 23 yards, including a well-thrown 12-yard touchdown pass to Andrews. With just under 13 minutes left in the game, the Ravens held a two-score advantage, 20-10.

The Giants responded with a clutch, 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own. On 3rd-and-4, Jones and wide receiver Marcus Johnson teamed up for an 18-yard reception. On 2nd-and-12, Jones found Robinson over the middle for 17 yards. Five plays later, on 3rd-and-1, Jones gained three yards for the first down. Jones finished the possession with an 8-yard touchdown throw to Bellinger. With six minutes to go, the Ravens lead was cut to 20-17.

Baltimore gained one first down. On 3rd-and-5 from their own 40-yard line, Jackson could not handle the shotgun snap. The ball scooted past him but he managed to recover. Nevertheless, under pressure, he threw an ill-advised pass that was picked off by safety Julian Love at the line of scrimmage and then returned 27 yards down to the Ravens’ 13-yard line.

With 2:50 left on the clock, the Giants were in position to take the lead for the first time in the game. On 3rd-and-3, it first appeared that disaster struck for the Giants. Jones’ end zone pass was intercepted by cornerback Marcus Peters in the end zone. But Peters clearly interfered with Slayton on the play. The penalty gave the Giants a first down at the 1-yard line. On the very next play, Barkley easily scored from one yard out. The Giants now led 24-20 with 1:43 left in the game.

On Baltimore’s last desperate drive, Jackson’s first pass fell incomplete. On 2nd-and-10, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and stripped the ball from him. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams recovered the loose ball at the Baltimore 13-yard line with 1:30 left in the contest. Barkley picked then picked up five yards on his first carry. He could have scored on his second carry but intentionally fell to the ground at the 2-yard line so the Giants could simply run out the clock. Game over.

Jones finished the game 19-of-27 for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions for a quarterback rating of 112.1. His leading target was Bellinger, who caught five passes for 38 yards. No other Giant had more than three catches, but Jones completed passes to eight different targets. Barkley led the team with 22 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Giants were credited with two sacks, one by nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and the other by Thibodeaux, who forced a fumble that sealed the game. Love broke up two passes and intercepted Jackson that set up the game-winning touchdown.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ACTIVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants placed S Tony Jefferson (foot) on Injured Reserve. He will have to miss at least four games.

The Giants activated (standard elevation) WR Marcus Johnson and DL Ryder Anderson from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster on the same day.

Inactive for the game were WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and S Jason Pinnock (ankle).

OC Jon Feliciano (groin) left the game briefly but returned.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will address the media by conference call on Monday.