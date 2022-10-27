GIANTS TRADE KADARIUS TONEY TO CHIEFS…

The New York Giants have traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, pending his physical with the Chiefs. The Giants will receive two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: a late 3rd-round compensatory pick and a 6th-round pick. The compensatory pick is the one the Chiefs will receive for losing Ryan Poles to the Chicago Bears as their new general manager. Poles had been the Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel.

“We’re moving on, I wish Kadarius well,” Head Coach Brian Daboll said before practice. “We just made a decision that we thought was best for the team.”

Toney has missed the last five games, supposedly with injuries to both his hamstrings. However, Toney mockingly tweeted after the trade that he was not injured (he since deleted that tweet). The Giants had no official reaction to that claim.

The Giants drafted Toney in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Toney only played in 12 of 24 regular-season games for the team. Toney’s rookie season was virtually wiped out due to multiple health issues, including two bouts with COVID and hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique, and shoulder injuries. Toney did play in 10 games, with four starts, but he finished the year with just 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns. In his two games in 2022, Toney had two catches for no yards.

OCTOBER 27, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), RT Evan Neal (knee), LG Ben Bredeson (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) did not practice on Thursday.

OL Tyre Phillips (toe), DL Leonard Williams (elbow), and S Jason Pinnock (foot) were limited in practice.

