Six Giants Out for Seahawks Game, Three Questionable

OCTOBER 28, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), RT Evan Neal (knee), LG Ben Bredeson (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) did not practice on Friday. All six players have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN is reporting that “Bellinger underwent successful surgery to correct fractures on lower window of eye socket and damage to septum, per source. Player hopes to return in 2-6 weeks, but separate source says 4-6 weeks could be more reasonable, depending on healing.”

OL Tyre Phillips (toe), DL Leonard Williams (elbow), and S Jason Pinnock (foot) were limited in practice. All three players are “questionable” for Sunday’s game.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants travel to the Washington on Saturday to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.