Wednesday Giants Injury Report; Practice Squad Additions

NOVEMBER 16, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), DL Dexter Lawrence (back/rest day), and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) and did not practice on Wednesday.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (knee), OLB Jihad Ward (thumb), and S Dane Belton (clavicle) were limited in practice.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed defensive lineman Vernon Butler and re-signed offensive tackle Devery Hamilton to the Practice Squad.

The 6’4”, 330-pound Butler was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He has spent time with the Panthers (2016-2019), Buffalo Bills (2020-2021), and Las Vegas Raiders (2022). The Raiders cut Butler in August 2022. Butler has played in 76 regular-season games with 19 starts, accruing 106 tackles, eight sacks, three pass defenses, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Hamilton was waived by the Giants from the 53-man roster on Monday. The 6’6”, 311-pound Hamilton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Raiders released him from their Practice Squad in September 2021 and he was then signed by the Giants to their Practice Squad in October 2021. Hamilton has played in eight game for the Giants this year.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.