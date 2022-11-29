Tuesday’s New York Giants News Round-Up

NOVEMBER 29, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

There was no official injury report issued on Tuesday. However, RB Gary Brightwell (illness), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice. CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) remained in the concussion protocol.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have re-signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, outside linebacker Quincy Roche, and safety Trenton Thompson to the Practice Squad. The team also terminated the Practice Squad contract of wide receiver Robert Foster.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Wednesday (12:45-2:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.