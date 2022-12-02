Three Giants Out, Nine Questionable for Commanders Game

DECEMBER 2, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Darius Slayton (illness), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Friday. Slayton is officially “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. The other three players have been ruled out of the game.

RB Gary Brightwell (illness), WR Richie James (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OC Jon Feliciano (neck), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), and S Dane Belton (clavicle) were limited in practice. All eight of these players are officially “questionable” for the game.

OT Evan Neal (knee), OT Tyre Phillips (neck), DL Leonard Williams (neck), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) fully practiced. All four players are expected to play.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.