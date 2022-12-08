Thursday Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

DECEMBER 8, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), DL Leonard Williams (neck), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Saquon Barkley (neck), WR Richie James (knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (knee), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) were limited in practice.

WR Kenny Golladay (illness) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players practice on Friday (11:45AM – 1:00PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.