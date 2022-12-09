Leonard Williams Doubtful and Saquon Barkley Questionable for Eagles Game

DECEMBER 9, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Marcus Johnson (illness), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), DL Leonard Williams (neck), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Friday. Ezeudu, Lemieux, and Jackson have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is “doubtful” for the game while Johnson is expected to be available.

RB Saquon Barkley (neck) was limited in practice. He is “questionable” for Sunday’s game.

WR Kenny Golladay (illness), WR Richie James (knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (knee), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) fully practiced. All are expected to be available for the game.

TheAthletic is reporting that CB Aaron Robinson, who has been on Injured Reserve with a knee injury since early October, has a partially torn ACL and torn MCL. He underwent surgery four weeks ago and is expected to take nine months for him to recover.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.