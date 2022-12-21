Kayvon Thibodeaux Honored; Giants Coordinators Address Media

DECEMBER 21, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OG Shane Lemieux (toe) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

TE Nick Vannett (shoulder), OT Evan Neal (shoulder), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), and DL Leonard Williams (neck) were limited in practice.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX NAMED “NFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for his performance last Sunday night against the Washington Commanders. In that game, Thibodeaux was credited with 12 tackles and three tackles for losses. He also made the defensive play of the game when he sacked Taylor Heinicke, forcing a fumble that he recovered and advanced a yard for a touchdown. Thibodeaux is the first Giants’ defensive player to win this award since 2020, when defensive lineman Leonard Williams earned the honor.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday (11:45AM – 1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.