DECEMBER 28, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day) did not practice on Wednesday.

DL Leonard Williams (neck), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were limited in practice.

GIANTS SIGN JARRAD DAVIS, PLACE SHANE LEMIEUX ON INJURED RESERVE…

The Giants have signed inside linebacker Jarrad Davis to the 53-man roster. Davis was on the Practice Squad of the Detroit Lions. The 28-year old, 6’1”, 242-pound Davis was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Lions. He has spent time with the Lions (2017-2020, 2022) and New York Jets (2021). Davis has played in 67 regular-season games with 50 starts, accumulating 333 tackles, 19 tackles for losses, 10.5 sacks, 10 pass defenses, one interception, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

To make room for Davis, the Giants placed offensive guard Shane Lemieux (toe) on Injured Reserve. Lemieux originally suffered the injury in training camp and was placed on Injured Reserve in late August. The Giants activated him off of Injured Reserve in mid-November. He started in Week 11 against the Lions but could not finish the game and has not practiced or played since.

The Giants drafted Lemieux in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He surprisingly ended up playing in 12 games with nine starts starts at left guard, stealing Will Hernandez’s position. In 2021, Lemieux injured his knee in training camp. He tried to play with the injury in the opener, but could not finish the game and spent the rest of the year on Injured Reserve. In all, Lemieux has only played in two games the past two years, not being able to finish either contest.

Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Tae Crowder off of the Giants’ Practice Squad on Tuesday. The Giants had cut Crowder from their 53-man roster and re-signed him to the Practice Squad last week. The Giants selected Crowder in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his three seasons with the Giants, Crowder played in 40 regular-season games with 31 starts, being credited with 232 tackles, two sacks, eight pass defenses, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

